Your go links are accessible by your entire team, making it easy to get everyone on the same page.
Use them around the workplace to make sure promotional pieces won't be forgotten.
See trending go links and manage existing links from a user-centric dashboard.
Our platform allows your employees to get to frequently used
websites faster by transforming long URLs into
easy-to-remember links.
Go links follow you, not your device. Simply log into your account on any device to access them.
The GoLinks browser extension lets you create go links without
leaving your current webpage.
View recently created go links and get quick access to your GoLinks dashboard.
We keep your go links secure and private, only allowing those that have a verified account with your company to view, use, and create go links.
The GoLinks dashboard makes changing the destination of a go
link simple. Modify the existing URL and keep the keyword. Your
team will appreciate less 404 Error pages.
Each go link includes a comprehensive history of updates made.